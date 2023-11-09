Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Portugal
  4. Ajuda

Residential properties for sale in Ajuda, Portugal

1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ajuda, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ajuda, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
€350,000

Properties features in Ajuda, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir