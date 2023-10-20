Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Złotów County, Poland

Apartment in Ptusza, Poland
Apartment
Ptusza, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
FOR SALE A nice building plot with the construction of a single-family house that has begun …
€34,805
Apartment in Ledyczek, Poland
Apartment
Ledyczek, Poland
Area 193 600 m²
FOR SALE A large plot consisting of a complex of plots located in northern Greater Poland at…
€216,709
Apartment in Skorka, Poland
Apartment
Skorka, Poland
Area 1 212 m²
CONSTRUCTION WORK WITH CONSTRUCTION CONDITIONS located in a quiet area next to the Skórka fo…
€29,183
Apartment in Krajenka, Poland
Apartment
Krajenka, Poland
Area 162 m²
NEW LOWER PRICE !
€163,954
Apartment in Plecemin, Poland
Apartment
Plecemin, Poland
Area 1 162 m²
GOLD, JASTROWIE – around
€23,860

