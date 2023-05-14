Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Złotoryja County

Residential properties for sale in Złotoryja County, Poland

1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Lubiechowa, Poland
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Lubiechowa, Poland
Bedrooms 5
€ 180,000
Property with a plot of land for sale For sale is a property with an area of about 850m2 …

