Residential properties for sale in Zloczew, Poland

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zloczew, Poland
1 room apartment
Zloczew, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
We offer an apartment for sale in a restored tenement house of Reinhold Finster, one of the…
€56,557
1 room studio apartment in Zloczew, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Zloczew, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
We offer an apartment for sale in a restored tenement house of Reinhold Finster, one of the…
€80,485
Mir