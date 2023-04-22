Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zgierz County, Poland

gmina Parzeczew
11
11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Skorka, Poland
3 room apartment
Skorka, Poland
3 Number of rooms 180 m² 3 Floor
€ 926,163
5 room house in Skorka, Poland
5 room house
Skorka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 325 m²
€ 1,197,972
4 room apartment in Skorka, Poland
4 room apartment
Skorka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 3 Floor
€ 160,870
5 room house in Skorka, Poland
5 room house
Skorka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 149 m²
€ 144,908
5 room apartment in Skorka, Poland
5 room apartment
Skorka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 134 m² 5 Floor
€ 335,734
This apartment on the fifth and sixth floor is an ideal space to create a project according …
5 room house in Skorka, Poland
5 room house
Skorka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 206 m²
€ 461,068
4 room house in Skorka, Poland
4 room house
Skorka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 141,170
Semi-detached houses in the development state with an area of approximately 150 m2 on a plot…
4 room house in Skorka, Poland
4 room house
Skorka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 141,170
Semi-detached houses in the development state with an area of approximately 150 m2 on a plot…
4 room house in Skorka, Poland
4 room house
Skorka, Poland
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 141,170
Semi-detached houses in the development state with an area of approximately 150 m2 on a plot…
7 room house in Skorka, Poland
7 room house
Skorka, Poland
7 Number of rooms 448 m²
€ 906,029
5 room house in Skorka, Poland
5 room house
Skorka, Poland
5 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 221,474

Properties features in Zgierz County, Poland

