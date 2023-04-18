Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Września County
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Września County, Poland

gmina Wrzesnia
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Psary Polskie, Poland
3 room apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
69 m²
€ 126,858
We invite you to present a unique apartment located on the outskirts of the city – in a quie…

Properties features in Września County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir