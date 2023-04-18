Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Września County

Residential properties for sale in Września County, Poland

gmina Wrzesnia
3
Wrzesnia
1
3 properties total found
Housein Psary Polskie, Poland
House
Psary Polskie, Poland
160 m²
€ 152,703
3 room apartmentin Psary Polskie, Poland
3 room apartment
Psary Polskie, Poland
69 m²
€ 126,858
We invite you to present a unique apartment located on the outskirts of the city – in a quie…
4 room housein Wrzesnia, Poland
4 room house
Wrzesnia, Poland
120 m²
€ 107,474
I recommend for sale a detached house with an area of 120 m2 plus an outbuilding of 100 m2 i…

Properties features in Września County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir