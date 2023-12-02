Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Wolomin
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Wolomin, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house with balcony in Wolomin, Poland
6 room house with balcony
Wolomin, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 381 m²
€346,346
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir