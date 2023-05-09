Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Wołomin County
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Zabki, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zabki, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 566,745

Properties features in Wołomin County, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir