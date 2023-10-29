Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Wieliczka, Poland

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Wieliczka, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Wieliczka, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment 60m2 + attic. 2 parking spaces.  For sale an apartment with an attic located on t…
€153,504
