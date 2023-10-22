Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Wielichowo
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Wielichowo, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Wielichowo, Poland
Apartment
Wielichowo, Poland
Area 703 m²
We present to you a unique property in the form of a beautiful tenement house, which is a pe…
€141,474
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir