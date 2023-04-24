Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. West Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Bialogard
2
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Bialogard, Poland
4 room house
Bialogard, Poland
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 387,715
NOWY LUKSUSOWY DOM W HISZPANII, Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja2 wille położone w dzielnicy Aguas N…
4 room house in Bialogard, Poland
4 room house
Bialogard, Poland
4 Number of rooms 176 m² Number of floors 2
€ 684,203
NOWY LUKSUSOWY DOM W HISZPANII, La Mata,TorreviejaTa ekskluzywna willa znajduje się pomiędzy…

Properties features in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go