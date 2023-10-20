Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. West Pomeranian Voivodeship
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Stargard, Poland
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Stargard, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful luxury apartment with terrace, underground carpark located in the centre of a busy…
€102,302
Apartment in Maruszewo, Poland
Apartment
Maruszewo, Poland
Area 250 m²
I am pleased to present to you this charming offer to sell a beautiful house located in the …
€196,789

Properties features in West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir