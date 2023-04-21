Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 324 m² Number of floors 1
€ 865,403
For sale historic villa 324 sq.m with a wonderful garden Warsaw, Ursus dist., st. Bolesława …
Villa 5 room villa in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 758 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale beautiful 3-storey villa 758 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wład…

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir