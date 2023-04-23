Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw
17
17 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 301,789
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,644
For sale a modern house (townhouse) for sale 163.24 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo, st. Szeligo…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 566,713
For sale near the park house (townhouse) 280 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Bielany, st. Brunona Schul…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 497,437
For sale house (townhouse) 300 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wołoska …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m² Number of floors 2
€ 599,259
For sale well maintained 2-storey house (townhouse) 202 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw Mokotów s…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 2
€ 623,508
For sale house (townhouse) 208 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Libijska …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 319 m² Number of floors 3
€ 688,477
For sale a spacious 3-storey house 319 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wł…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 281 m² Number of floors 2
€ 629,222
For sale 2-storey townhouse 281 sq.m. 6 rooms in a residential complex Warsaw Włochy, st. Pl…
3 room townhouse in Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,197
For sale renovated house (townhouse) 170 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Praga-Południe, st. Nobla T…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 663,734
For sale elegant 3-room house (townhouse) 128 sq.m Warsaw, Żoliborz district, pl. Sloneczny …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 281 m² Number of floors 2
€ 690,348
For sale in a residential complex 2-storey townhouse 281 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw Włochy, st. Pl…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 560 m² Number of floors 3
€ 771,418
For sale 4-storey 7-room house 560 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Świderska House (…
3 room townhouse in Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 357 m² Number of floors 2
€ 966,431
For sale near metro 7-room house (townhouse) 357 sq.m Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Boglarcz…
Townhouse 10 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 10 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 304 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,060,287
For sale 3-storey house (townhouse) 303.5 sq.m 12 rooms Warsaw district Praga-Południe st. G…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 351 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,271,391
For sale office building 359 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. WWąchocka …
3 room townhouse in Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale after repair house (townhouse) 130 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, district Mokotów, st…
3 room townhouse in Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 357 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,800,000

