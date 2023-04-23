UAE
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 301,789
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 466,644
For sale a modern house (townhouse) for sale 163.24 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo, st. Szeligo…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 566,713
For sale near the park house (townhouse) 280 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Bielany, st. Brunona Schul…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 497,437
For sale house (townhouse) 300 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wołoska …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
202 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 599,259
For sale well maintained 2-storey house (townhouse) 202 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw Mokotów s…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
208 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 623,508
For sale house (townhouse) 208 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Libijska …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
319 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 688,477
For sale a spacious 3-storey house 319 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wł…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
281 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 629,222
For sale 2-storey townhouse 281 sq.m. 6 rooms in a residential complex Warsaw Włochy, st. Pl…
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 810,197
For sale renovated house (townhouse) 170 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Praga-Południe, st. Nobla T…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 663,734
For sale elegant 3-room house (townhouse) 128 sq.m Warsaw, Żoliborz district, pl. Sloneczny …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
281 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 690,348
For sale in a residential complex 2-storey townhouse 281 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw Włochy, st. Pl…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
560 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 771,418
For sale 4-storey 7-room house 560 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Świderska House (…
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
357 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 966,431
For sale near metro 7-room house (townhouse) 357 sq.m Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Boglarcz…
Townhouse 10 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
304 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,060,287
For sale 3-storey house (townhouse) 303.5 sq.m 12 rooms Warsaw district Praga-Południe st. G…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
351 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,271,391
For sale office building 359 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. WWąchocka …
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale after repair house (townhouse) 130 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, district Mokotów, st…
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
357 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 4,800,000
