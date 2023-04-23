Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Warsaw, Poland

Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 238,504
For sale is a large, bright two-level four-room apartment with a balcony and a wardrobe with…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 129,529
  For sale 3-room apartment with an attic, with a total area of 58.5 m2, located on …
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 188,392
Apartment for sale in the Wawer district at Celulozy street The apartment with an area of…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 247,661
For sale is a spacious bright two-level four-room apartment with a balcony and a separate to…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 168 m² Number of floors 2
€ 145,639
  For sale a spacious two-level 6-room apartment of 168 m2 with two balconies, an at…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 207,911
For sale a beautiful two-level four-room apartment with a terrace, a balcony, a fireplace an…
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 187,129
For sale bright two-level five-room apartment with a balcony and two bathrooms with an area …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 154 m² Number of floors 1
€ 247,661
For sale is a large, bright two-level four-room apartment with two balconies and a garden wi…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 198,152
For sale a spacious two-level three-room apartment with a garden area of 95.5 m2, located in…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 350,773
For sale a unique duplex apartment with two terraces, Praga-Północ, Stara Praga, Stef…

