Mansions for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Mansion 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 344 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,014
For sale beautiful modern house 344 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Gruntowa We…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 438 m² Number of floors 1
€ 483,303
For sale a spacious house (mansion) 438.69 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Skwierzy…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 248 m² Number of floors 1
€ 525,166
For sale wonderful house (mansion) 248.67 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Brzostows…
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 449,792
For sale in art deco style pre-war house (mansion) 178 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wawer, st. Oster…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 465 m² Number of floors 1
€ 535,266
For sale on one plot two houses (mansions) 465 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Sęcz…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 302 m² Number of floors 1
€ 525,166
For sale with a beautiful garden house (mansion) 302 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Rembertów, …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 516,500
For sale house (mansion) 360 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, Trakt Lubelski The hous…
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 489 m² Number of floors 1
€ 576,833
For sale unique house (mansion) 489 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Przek…
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 560 m² Number of floors 2
€ 597,352
For sale charming 2-storey house (mansion) 321 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw district Wawer st. Mrowcz…
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 538,377
For sale comfortable house (mansion) 250 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wesoła district, st. Piaskowa …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 506,373
For sale a modern house (mansion) for sale 306 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Tk…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 516,298
For sale house in the forest 257 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Lokalna The ho…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 536,353
For sale family house (mansion) 260 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Celulozy Pr…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 690,348
For sale cozy 2-storey house 5 rooms 324.8 sq.m Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Jana Kossakowski…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 386 m² Number of floors 2
€ 671,744
For sale house (mansion) 386.2 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ochota district, st. Bielska The pres…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 267 m² Number of floors 2
€ 802,386
For sale beautiful house (mansion) 267 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Ros…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 572 m² Number of floors 2
€ 658,715
For sale near the center 2-storey house 572.6 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Ochota district, st. Biel…
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 897,033
For sale in an excellent location 3-storey mansion 360 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 526 m² Number of floors 1
€ 957,041
For sale handsome house (mansion) 526 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw Bemowo district, st. Slomiana T…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 255 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,137,385
For sale modern house (mansion) 254.9 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district The on…
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,421,732
For sale 2-storey house (kamenitsa) 665 sq.m 15 rooms Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Cietrzewi…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,525,693
For sale 2-storey house (mansion) 600 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Bied…
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,627,406
For sale luxurious 8-room house (mansion) 500 sq.m Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Krol…

