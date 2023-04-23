Mansions for sale in Warsaw, Poland

UAE
Show properties list
26 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
344 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,014
For sale beautiful modern house 344 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Gruntowa We…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
438 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 483,303
For sale a spacious house (mansion) 438.69 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Skwierzy…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
248 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 525,166
For sale wonderful house (mansion) 248.67 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Brzostows…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 449,792
For sale in art deco style pre-war house (mansion) 178 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wawer, st. Oster…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
465 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 535,266
For sale on one plot two houses (mansions) 465 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Sęcz…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
302 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 525,166
For sale with a beautiful garden house (mansion) 302 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Rembertów, …
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 516,500
For sale house (mansion) 360 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, Trakt Lubelski The hous…
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
489 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 576,833
For sale unique house (mansion) 489 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Przek…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
560 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 597,352
For sale charming 2-storey house (mansion) 321 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw district Wawer st. Mrowcz…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 538,377
For sale comfortable house (mansion) 250 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wesoła district, st. Piaskowa …
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 506,373
For sale a modern house (mansion) for sale 306 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Tk…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
257 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 516,298
For sale house in the forest 257 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Lokalna The ho…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 536,353
For sale family house (mansion) 260 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Celulozy Pr…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 690,348
For sale cozy 2-storey house 5 rooms 324.8 sq.m Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Jana Kossakowski…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
247 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 601,296
For sale house (mansion) 247 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Wiazana For sale on…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 690,348
For sale cozy 2-storey house 5 rooms 324.8 sq.m Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Jana Kossakowski…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
386 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 671,744
For sale house (mansion) 386.2 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ochota district, st. Bielska The pres…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
267 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 802,386
For sale beautiful house (mansion) 267 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Ros…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
572 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 658,715
For sale near the center 2-storey house 572.6 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Ochota district, st. Biel…
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 897,033
For sale in an excellent location 3-storey mansion 360 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów …
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
526 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 957,041
For sale handsome house (mansion) 526 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw Bemowo district, st. Slomiana T…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
526 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 957,041
For sale handsome house (mansion) 526 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw Bemowo district, st. Slomiana T…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
255 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,137,385
For sale modern house (mansion) 254.9 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district The on…
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,421,732
For sale 2-storey house (kamenitsa) 665 sq.m 15 rooms Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Cietrzewi…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,525,693
For sale 2-storey house (mansion) 600 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Bied…
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,627,406
For sale luxurious 8-room house (mansion) 500 sq.m Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Krol…
