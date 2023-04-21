Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Warsaw, Poland

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 536,265
For sale house (duplex) 270 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Niedźwiedzia …
Duplex 9 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 610,463
For sale as an office house (half a house, półbliźniak) 280 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, dist…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 626,488
For sale 2-storey house (half-house) 264 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Kormoran…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 604,067
For sale modern house (duplex) 217.94 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Komf…
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 325 m² Number of floors 2
€ 612,517
For sale house with a garage and a garden (half a house) 325 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Praga-Połu…
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m² Number of floors 1
€ 505,120
For sale house (duplex) 240 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Kremowa Of…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 666,431
For sale an elegant house 360 ​​sq.m. 7 rooms near a park with ponds Warsaw, Włochy, st. Tom…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 231 m² Number of floors 1
€ 610,475
For sale a modern house (half a house) 231 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m² Number of floors 1
€ 651,161
For sale ideal family house (half-house) 271 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Miej…
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 305 m² Number of floors 2
€ 972,515
For sale renovated house (duplex) 305 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw district Mokotów st. Czern…
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 360 m² Number of floors 2
€ 867,206
For sale designer 2-storey house (half of the house) 360 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów…
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,001,194
For sale two-storey house (duplex) 290 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Cho…
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,333,590
For sale beautiful 3-storey house (half of the house) 280 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Mokotó…

