UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Poland
New houses in Poland
All new buildings in Poland
10
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Poland
Residential
Apartment in Poland
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Poland
Villa
Mansion
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Poland
Luxury Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Poland
Shop
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Poland
Find an Agent in Poland
Real estate agencies in Poland
Agents in Poland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Poland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Warsaw
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Warsaw, Poland
Warsaw
13
Duplex
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 536,265
For sale house (duplex) 270 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Niedźwiedzia …
Duplex 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 610,463
For sale as an office house (half a house, półbliźniak) 280 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, dist…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 626,488
For sale 2-storey house (half-house) 264 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Kormoran…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
218 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 604,067
For sale modern house (duplex) 217.94 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Komf…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
325 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 612,517
For sale house with a garage and a garden (half a house) 325 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Praga-Połu…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 505,120
For sale house (duplex) 240 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Kremowa Of…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 666,431
For sale an elegant house 360 sq.m. 7 rooms near a park with ponds Warsaw, Włochy, st. Tom…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
231 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 610,475
For sale a modern house (half a house) 231 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
271 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 651,161
For sale ideal family house (half-house) 271 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo district, st. Miej…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
305 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 972,515
For sale renovated house (duplex) 305 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw district Mokotów st. Czern…
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 867,206
For sale designer 2-storey house (half of the house) 360 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów…
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,001,194
For sale two-storey house (duplex) 290 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Cho…
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,333,590
For sale beautiful 3-storey house (half of the house) 280 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Mokotó…
Properties features in Warsaw, Poland
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map