Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Wągrowiec County
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Wągrowiec County, Poland

Wagrowiec
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Wagrowiec, Poland
5 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
127 m²
€ 191,686
If you are looking for ... sunny rooms and spacious surfaces ... enough space for life .... …
2 room apartmentin Wagrowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Wagrowiec, Poland
38 m²
€ 57,291

Properties features in Wągrowiec County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir