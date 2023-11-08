Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Wadowice County

Residential properties for sale in Wadowice County, Poland

1 property total found
4 room house with furniture, with appliances, with central heating in Chocznia, Poland
4 room house with furniture, with appliances, with central heating
Chocznia, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
€177,513

Properties features in Wadowice County, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir