  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Trzebnica County

Residential properties for sale in Trzebnica County, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Ligota Piekna, Poland
House
Ligota Piekna, Poland
Area 300 m²
€ 784,436
5 room house in Ligota Piekna, Poland
5 room house
Ligota Piekna, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
€ 294,164

Properties features in Trzebnica County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
