Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Wołomin County
  5. gmina Tluszcz
  6. Tluszcz
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Tluszcz, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
9 room housein Tluszcz, Poland
9 room house
Tluszcz, Poland
13 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 161,835
5 room housein Tluszcz, Poland
5 room house
Tluszcz, Poland
5 Number of rooms 148 m²
€ 146,568
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir