Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Stargard County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Stargard County, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Stargard, Poland
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Stargard, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
Beautiful luxury apartment with terrace, underground carpark located in the centre of a busy…
€99,024
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Stargard County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir