Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Środa Wielkopolska County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Środa Wielkopolska County, Poland

gmina Sroda Wielkopolska
3
gmina Zaniemysl
3
Sroda Wielkopolska
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Apartment
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Area 615 m²
€51,222
Apartment in Zaniemysl, Poland
Apartment
Zaniemysl, Poland
Area 56 m²
Are you looking for a place for your business? Doctor's office ? Cosmetic office? Office or …
€82,962
Apartment in Dzierznica, Poland
Apartment
Dzierznica, Poland
Area 250 m²
I recommend for sale a house with an area of 250 m 2 and a plot in the town of Nekla, which …
€180,591
Apartment in Jaszkowo, Poland
Apartment
Jaszkowo, Poland
Area 116 m²
€120,175
Apartment in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Apartment
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Area 1 119 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of the complex of 20 constructio…
€77,158
6 room apartment in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
6 room apartment
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
I recommend the offer of a two-level apartment located in Środa Wielkopolska – ulica Mikołaj…
€157,606
4 room apartment in Zaniemysl, Poland
4 room apartment
Zaniemysl, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
I will gladly introduce you to this extraordinary apartment in Zaniemyśl, which is breathtaking!
€109,230
Apartment in Mlodzikowko, Poland
Apartment
Mlodzikowko, Poland
Area 603 m²
Recreation plot of 603 m2 for sale in Młodzików (14 km south of Środa Wielkopolska). 
€10,835
Apartment in Boguszynek, Poland
Apartment
Boguszynek, Poland
Area 15 400 m²
For sale a forest plot of 1.54 ha in Boguszynku – approx. 7 km west of Nowy Miasto nad Warta…
€57,986

Properties features in Środa Wielkopolska County, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir