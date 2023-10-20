Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Śrem County, Poland

15 properties total found
Apartment in Wyrzeka, Poland
Apartment
Wyrzeka, Poland
Area 182 m²
€215,614
Apartment in Grobelka, Poland
Apartment
Grobelka, Poland
Area 387 m²
A unique property of 1.5 ha in picturesque Czmonia (around Kórnik)
€601,969
Apartment in Zbrudzewo, Poland
Apartment
Zbrudzewo, Poland
Area 1 024 m²
Construction plot of 1024 m2 in Zbrudzew near Śrem
€40,496
3 room apartment in Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland
3 room apartment
Ksiaz Wielkopolski, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
New – great offer !!
€63,261
Apartment in Kielczynek, Poland
Apartment
Kielczynek, Poland
Area 160 m²
I present to you for sale an attractive, detached house located in the town of Kiełczynek, a…
€159,795
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 350 m²
€262,021
Apartment in Melpin, Poland
Apartment
Melpin, Poland
Area 60 040 m²
Good morning, please familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of 6 ha of agricultural lan…
€144,473
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 202 m²
Commercial building – service – production, a residential part was separated in it. The whol…
€207,734
Apartment in Pyszaca, Poland
Apartment
Pyszaca, Poland
Area 190 m²
Offer in preparation
€153,010
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 2 460 m²
Investment pearl, you can't buy a prison on a daily basis;). The possibilities of using this…
€853,701
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 303 m²
€523,166
Apartment in Jaroslawki, Poland
Apartment
Jaroslawki, Poland
Area 760 m²
An offer to sell a summer plot of 760 m2 in Jarosławki on Lake Jarosławski. The plot has a s…
€22,984
Apartment in Blociszewo, Poland
Apartment
Blociszewo, Poland
Area 179 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sales of a stylish, undoubtedly elega…
€214,520
Apartment in Grobelka, Poland
Apartment
Grobelka, Poland
Area 903 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling the plot located in Czmon at …
€39,402
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 272 m²
For sale, we present you a unique house in Śrem, which impresses not only with its beautiful…
€295,512

Properties features in Śrem County, Poland

