Apartments for sale in Słupca County, Poland

Apartment in Giewartow-Holendry, Poland
Apartment
Giewartow-Holendry, Poland
Area 813 m²
For sale plot 319/63, recreational, KOSEWO near Lake Powidz (about 700 m to the beach)
€35,024
Apartment in Bukowe, Poland
Apartment
Bukowe, Poland
Area 13 800 m²
Agricultural land with potential for construction for sale, with an area of 1.38 ha in Bukow…
€25,173
Apartment in Giewartow, Poland
Apartment
Giewartow, Poland
Area 133 m²
Today we present to you a charming property on Lake Powidzki with a view of the lake and bre…
€142,284
Apartment in Roza, Poland
Apartment
Roza, Poland
Area 240 m²
Do you want to live in a unique house with a view of the lake? Would you like to live and wo…
€317,402
Apartment in Zagorow, Poland
Apartment
Zagorow, Poland
Area 27 500 m²
Agricultural plot for cultivation, KRUS and other non-construction purposes!
€31,740
Apartment in Bukowe, Poland
Apartment
Bukowe, Poland
Area 30 100 m²
Agricultural plot with a meadow
€87,559
Apartment in Orchowo, Poland
Apartment
Orchowo, Poland
Area 7 100 m²
€93,907
Apartment in Zelazkow, Poland
Apartment
Zelazkow, Poland
Area 821 m²
REAL ESTATE DESCRIPTION If you are looking for a ready-made property, ideal for doing busine…
€634,803

Properties features in Słupca County, Poland

