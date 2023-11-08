Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sedziszow, Poland

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sedziszow, Poland
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sedziszow, Poland
Rooms 17
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-story service and residential building with a plot of 1800 m2 in Sędziszów in…
€601,564
