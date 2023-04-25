Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. Puszczykowo
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Puszczykowo, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Puszczykowo, Poland
House
Puszczykowo, Poland
500 m²
€ 646,269
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir