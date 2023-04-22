Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Pruszków County
  5. Pruszkow
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Pruszkow, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 57,649
For sale inexpensive 1-room apartment 25.2 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Pruszków, s…
Apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
Apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
39 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 89,577
For sale 2-room apartment 39.36 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, st. Adama Mickiewicz…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 91,009
For sale after repair 2-room apartment 36.59 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, st. Sz…
2 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 126,872
For sale modern 3-room apartment 55 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków, st. Grafitowa …
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 91,009
For sale after repair 2-room apartment of 36.59 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw. Pruszków, st.…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 160,281
A spacious, bright one-bedroom apartment of 65.67 m2 is for sale, located on the fourth floo…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 122,602
A stylish, modern, spacious one-bedroom apartment with a balcony of 60.86 m2 is for sale, lo…
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,963
For sale 2-room apartment 37.05 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Pruszków st. Ignacego …
1 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,995
For sale functional 2-room apartment 54.58 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Pruszków st. 3 Maja…
4 room apartment in Pruszkow, Poland
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
4 Number of rooms 101 m²
€ 170,817
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir