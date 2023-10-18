UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Poland
Pruszków County
Residential properties for sale in Pruszków County, Poland
Pruszkow
15
Piastow
12
gmina Michalowice
9
gmina Raszyn
5
gmina Nadarzyn
3
Clear all
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2
1
34 m²
3/3
For sale a new and fully equipped 2-room apartment, located in an apartment building at st. …
€81,635
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2
1
40 m²
3/3
For sale a new and fully equipped 2-room apartment, located in an apartment building at st. …
€88,743
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
1
1
37 m²
5/6
An elegant studio in the center, overlooking the city. Apartment The high standard of t…
€103,368
Recommend
Apartment
Janki, Poland
90 m²
1/2
New semi-detached and terraced houses, witha an area 90.6 sq m each. Parking spaces: 2 per …
€150,561
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
3
1
47 m²
4/4
For sale three-room apartment with an area of 47 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, the city of …
€96,928
Recommend
Apartment
Piastow, Poland
24 m²
4
As part of the investment, 39 residential apartments with an area of 24 m2 to 58.50 m2 will …
€65,480
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
4
1
64 m²
1/4
A 4-room apartment for sale, located at ul. Srebrna in Pruszków. The apartment with an area…
€142,531
Recommend
2 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
3
1
77 m²
1/2
A large three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 77.4 m2 is for sale, located on…
€150,776
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
3
72 m²
2/4
An apartment in a very good standard of equipment, located in a green, safe area, on a well-…
€189,332
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nowa Wies, Poland
3
1
75 m²
5/5
This ready-to-move-in, two-level apartment is perched on the top floor of a modern building …
€154,062
Recommend
1 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
1
1
24 m²
1/3
For sale after repair, inexpensive 1-room apartment 23.69 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piastów, s…
€72,157
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
1
1
17 m²
4/8
A studio apartment in Pruszków. The windows have been replaced, PVC, carpeting on the floor…
€48,022
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2
1
34 m²
1/2
For sale a two-room apartment with an area of 34.4 sq.m in a renovated pre-war brick buildin…
€81,635
Recommend
3 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
3
1
59 m²
6/6
Top floor, amazing view. Very quiet. Everything new and in great condition - no one has live…
€158,746
Recommend
4 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
4
1
113 m²
1
An intimate building. Only 4 premises, no administrative fee. Individual entrance and own ga…
€258,473
Recommend
6 room house
Piastow, Poland
6
2
150 m²
1/2
Unique property for sale. The property is located in an exceptionally attractive location w…
€270,201
Recommend
3 room house
Sekocin Stary, Poland
4
106 m²
1/2
The houses are being build with a focus on high-quality materials, so you can be sure that y…
€173,080
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
2
1
39 m²
3/3
For sale 2-room apartment with an area of 39.36 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, the city of P…
€94,343
Recommend
4 room apartment
Reguly, Poland
4
2
125 m²
The subject of sale are premises no. 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 with an area of 137.84 m2 with gar…
€213,241
Recommend
4 room house
Janki, Poland
5
2
178 m²
1/2
For sale modern, new twin houses in Janczewice, a 20-minute drive to the center of Warsaw. …
€247,704
Recommend
4 room house
Piastow, Poland
4
1
113 m²
1
An intimate building. Only 4 premises, no administrative fee. Individual entrance and own ga…
€258,473
Recommend
3 room house
Dawidy Bankowe, Poland
5
3
125 m²
1/3
An intimate, closed estate of terraced houses located in Dawidy Bankowe, at the intersection…
€193,640
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
4
1
80 m²
12/12
A 4-room apartment located at Stanisława Staszica Street (Imperia estate) in Pruszków. The …
€193,640
Recommend
9 room house
Piastow, Poland
10
6
280 m²
1/2
A detached house located in Piastów, near Warsaw, just 900 meters from the Warsaw city limit…
€336,396
Recommend
3 room apartment
Piastow, Poland
3
1
87 m²
2/2
Presenting a charming apartment in a pre-war tenement house, ideal for lovers of eclectic in…
€187,881
Recommend
5 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
5
2
189 m²
1/1
A detached house on a large plot in a convenient location in Żbików. A quiet street between …
€258,473
Recommend
9 room house
Pruszkow, Poland
10
3
400 m²
1/2
For sale detached (Wolnostojący) 11-room house 400 sq.m with a plot of 1608 sq.m suburb of W…
€355,186
Recommend
5 room house
Piastow, Poland
5
2
147 m²
1/2
A semi-detached house from the 1960s/70s, located in Piastów, in close proximity to the city…
€247,704
Recommend
4 room house
Piastow, Poland
4
2
137 m²
3
For sale half of a semi-detached house (Bliźniak) 4 rooms with an area of 137.84 sq.m with a…
€213,241
Recommend
4 room apartment
Pruszkow, Poland
5
2
157 m²
2/3
For sale modern five-room apartment with an area of 156.63 sq.m with an excellent location i…
€428,635
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Pruszków County
apartments
houses
Properties features in Pruszków County, Poland
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL