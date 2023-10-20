Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in powiat wegorzewski, Poland

House in powiat wegorzewski, Poland
House
powiat wegorzewski, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 16
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
You are looking for peace of mind and you like nature ?? you would like to isolat…
€131,536
4 room house in Wegorzewo, Poland
4 room house
Wegorzewo, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Are you looking for a place for your business? I invite you to present the Carpen…
€471,924
