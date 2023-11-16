Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Powiat Warszawski Zachodni

Residential properties for sale in Powiat Warszawski Zachodni, Poland

apartments
3
houses
14
17 properties total found
5 room house in gmina Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€349,679
4 room apartment in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
4 room apartment
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 1
€301,930
7 room house with balcony in gmina Izabelin, Poland
7 room house with balcony
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
€450,734
5 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
5 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 231 m²
€555,699
7 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
7 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 513 m²
€1,54M
5 room apartment in gmina Lomianki, Poland
5 room apartment
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 121 m²
€265,501
6 room house with balcony in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 480 m²
ONLY 17 KM TO THE WARSAW CENTER REPRESENTATIVE, STYLE WILLA WITH A LARGE PREPARED ACTION USE…
€741,148
6 room house with balcony in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
€689,479
5 room house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
5 room house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
€370,260
6 room house in gmina Leszno, Poland
6 room house
gmina Leszno, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 366 m²
€545,409
4 room house in gmina Stare Babice, Poland
4 room house
gmina Stare Babice, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
€565,990
8 room house in gmina Lomianki, Poland
8 room house
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 390 m²
€917,167
6 room house in Klaudyn, Poland
6 room house
Klaudyn, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 302 m²
€538,071
7 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
7 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 432 m²
€512,478
6 room house with balcony in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room house with balcony
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
€709,855
6 room house in gmina Izabelin, Poland
6 room house
gmina Izabelin, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 334 m²
€555,699
6 room apartment with terrace in gmina Lomianki, Poland
6 room apartment with terrace
gmina Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Floor 3
Wonderful house for persons that value to itself closeness of center, wonderful communicatio…
€366,062

