Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. powiat piski
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in powiat piski, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house in Pisz, Poland
6 room house
Pisz, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
You are looking for a unique place where you will find perfect peace, peace and f…
€148,047
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir