Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. powiat piaseczynski
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in powiat piaseczynski, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
5 room apartment with balcony in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
5 room apartment with balcony
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Floor 2
€269,945
4 room apartment in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
4 room apartment
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
€262,028
6 room apartment in gmina Lesznowola, Poland
6 room apartment
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 149 m²
Floor 1
€241,675
4 room apartment with balcony in gmina Piaseczno, Poland
4 room apartment with balcony
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
€304,483
5 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Floor 4
Ideal apartment for family as PenthausFunctional in high standard.Three bedrooms two baths.S…
€393,645
6 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
6 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 205 m²
Floor 1
Good afternoon! Suggestion of sale of this real estate is complete unikalna.DLACZEGO?Obejmu…
€257,155
6 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
6 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 205 m²
Floor 1
Good afternoon! Suggestion of sale of this real estate is complete unikalna.DLACZEGO?Obejmu…
€257,155
3 room apartment with terrace in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
3 room apartment with terrace
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Spacious 3 room apartment by area 110 m2 in small Town of Wilanów, together with complete eq…
€236,313
4 room apartment in gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
4 room apartment
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
:: Shortly: small Town of Wilanów, 4 rests, 2 allusions, 110m2, :: For whom?Suite of rooms f…
€256,957

Properties features in powiat piaseczynski, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir