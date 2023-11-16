Foreigners and Polish residents looking for real estate in Poland for personal residence or business in a calm and picturesque area are increasingly paying attention to properties located in powiat Ostrowski, in the Mazowieckie Voivodeship. In addition to the beauty of nature, they are attracted by a number of advantages of this region.

Advantages

For a potential real estate investor, powiat Ostrowski is interesting because of the following characteristics:

The availability of a wide range of housing and commercial real estate combining high quality with reasonable prices.

Excellent environmental indicators: there are practically no industrial enterprises in the territory of the Voivodship, and its nature has been seldom exposed to humans.

A developed infrastructure system, including a network of asphalted roads, as well as schools, shops, post offices, etc.

The active development of various types of tourism.

What you can find

Those who would like to acquire a home here most often show interest in houses. A brick house with an area of 240 sq.m., with 7 rooms and a large plot can be purchased for only 132 thousand euros; a smaller house with an area of 100 sq.m., for 128 thousand. Commercial real estate is dominated by land plots with an area of 1500 sq.m.: they are sold for an average of 20-30 thousand euros. For now, real estate in powiat Ostrowski is characterized by the moderation of prices, but REALTING does not exclude a tangible increase in the cost of the most attractive properties in the next 5-10 years.

Those wishing to buy real estate in Poland in this or other region will find many interesting options on realting.com — from studio apartments to farms.