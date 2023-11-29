Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. powiat minski
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in powiat minski, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 room house in gmina Debe Wielkie, Poland
5 room house
gmina Debe Wielkie, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
€517,633
Leave a request
8 room house with balcony in Mrozy, Poland
8 room house with balcony
Mrozy, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 1 170 m²
€395,837
Leave a request
5 room house in gmina Halinow, Poland
5 room house
gmina Halinow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 232 m²
€497,334
Leave a request

Properties features in powiat minski, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir