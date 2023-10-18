What distinguishes powiat Lomżyński, located in the heart of the Podlaskie Voivodeship? Its main individual feature is the abundance and variety of natural attractions. The impeccable ecological environment and the beauty of its nature make the region attractive not only for tourists, but also for investors in real estate.

Advantages

Among the advantages of this region, the most significant for potential buyers are:

The availability of diverse, high-quality and not very expensive real estate.

The growth of economic indicators: as REALTING analysts note, agriculture here is developing intensively, which means that in the future we should expect an increase in real estate prices.

Its popularity among tourists: the village offers various types of outdoor activities (fishing, rowing, hiking, etc.), as well as sightseeing.

The comfortable living conditions: there are no air/polluting enterprises, but the level of infrastructure development is no lower than in industrial areas.

Options and Prices

Among the properties presented on the realting.com site, newly built houses with 4-7 rooms that meet all modern standards prevail. The cheapest are cottages purchased at the construction stage: about 110-123 thousand euros. A house with an area of 270-340 sq. m. with a household plot will be at least two times more expensive. It is possible to purchase land, as well as agricultural premises, farms, etc.

Most often, real estate in Poland in this region is bought for personal residence, but it can also be rented.