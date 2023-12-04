Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Podlaskie Voivodeship
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment in Dabrowka Koscielna, Poland
Apartment
Dabrowka Koscielna, Poland
Area 1 735 m²
€47,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Przyborowo, Poland
Apartment
Przyborowo, Poland
Area 219 m²
€576,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Jeziorki, Poland
Apartment
Jeziorki, Poland
Area 3 150 m²
€103,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Wyszki, Poland
Apartment
Wyszki, Poland
Area 499 m²
€555,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir