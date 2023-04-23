Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Szamotuły County
  5. gmina Pniewy
  6. Pniewy
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Pniewy, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pniewy, Poland
House
Pniewy, Poland
445 m²
€ 534,546
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir