Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Piła County
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Piła County, Poland

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Rudna, Poland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Rudna, Poland
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 554 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 1,900,000

Properties features in Piła County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir