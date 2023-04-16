Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Bielawa, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 638,807
For sale 2-storey house (bliźniak) 250 sq.m 9 rooms in the suburbs of Warsaw, Konstancin-Jez…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Czarnow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Czarnow, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 395 m² Number of floors 2
€ 688,043
For sale 2-storey house 395.14 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. ks. Marka T…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Lesznowola, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lesznowola, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,346
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском Property: ha…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 177 m² Number of floors 2
€ 403,039
Semi-detached house in Konstancin Jeziorna || near 177 m2, 2 floors || privat garden near 25…

