Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Pabianice
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Pabianice, Poland

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Pabianice, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Pabianice, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio flat for sale in the city centre of Lodz. Size 31,29m2 Facing North Floor: 1st floor…
€72,273
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir