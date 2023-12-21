Show property on map Show properties list
  Ozarow Mazowiecki
  Poland
  Houses
  4. Ozarow Mazowiecki
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

5 room house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
5 room house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/3
A unique semi-detached house in the Chabrowy Zakątek housing estate, built in 2017. The prop…
€389,042
5 room house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
5 room house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 178 m²
€367,058
