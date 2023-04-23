Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 112,278
For sale 2-room apartment with a balcony, a garage and a ground parking in a modern complex …
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 101,480
For sale ready-to-live-in 2-room apartment 43 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ożarów M…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 118,233
For sale modern 2-room apartment 58.51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki A…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 116,306
2-room apartment for sale 45.34 sq.m of the suburbs of Warsaw m. Mazowiecki, street. Nadbrze…
