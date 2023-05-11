Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Otwock County
  5. Otwock
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Otwock, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Otwock, Poland
4 room house
Otwock, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 150,277
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir