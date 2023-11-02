Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Ostrzeszów County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ostrzeszów County, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Kobyla Gora, Poland
Apartment
Kobyla Gora, Poland
Area 1 100 m²
The land property is built with foundations together with the state of ZERO for the construc…
€43,686
Apartment in Myslniew, Poland
Apartment
Myslniew, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
FUNCTIONING THE EVE DISCOTE IN THE COBILITY CENTER FOR THE GAME OF THE WELKOPOLSKA AND LOWER…
€403,252

Properties features in Ostrzeszów County, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir