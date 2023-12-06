Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Ostrów Wielkopolski County
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ostrów Wielkopolski County, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland
Apartment
Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 545 m²
€276,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland
Apartment
Ostrow Wielkopolski, Poland
Area 920 m²
€639,108
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Properties features in Ostrów Wielkopolski County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir