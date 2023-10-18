Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Ostrów Mazowiecka County
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ostrów Mazowiecka County, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
House
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
€264,831

Properties features in Ostrów Mazowiecka County, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir