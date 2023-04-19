Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ostrów Mazowiecka County, Poland

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 122,710
For sale two-level 3-room apartment for sale 65 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Nowodwo…
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
110 m²
€ 638,019
We present you with a real treat for lovers of spectacular views – ul. Grochowska 341 ( ’ Os…
1 room apartmentin Lodz, Poland
1 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 64,451
***SOLD*** Loft apartment, with an area of 33,14m2, with a very nice balcony of 6,04m2. …
9 room housein Warsaw, Poland
9 room house
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 465 m²
€ 539,451
WAWER ON THE POGRANICZ GOCŁAWIA. Property with the possibility of conducting business activi…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 142,323
For sale new cozy and bright 2-room apartment 42 sq.m Warsaw, Włochy district, st. Jutrzenki…
1 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² Number of floors 7
€ 87,754
For sale 2-room apartment 34.86 sq.m Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, al. Jerzego Waszyngton…
4 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 3 Floor
€ 529,273
The southern city center is consistently at the forefront of the places of residence most de…
3 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 106 m² 1 Floor
€ 447,816
Wonderful apartment in chamber kamienici of Vivy Braumowej, one of neighbours neoklasicistic…
7 room housein Marki, Poland
7 room house
Marki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 275 m²
€ 262,601
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 4 Floor
€ 177,444
NEW OFFER: 31.05.2022 For sale a well-maintained and quiet apartment in a very good locatio…
2 room apartmentin Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 180,352
1 room apartmentin Gdansk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdansk, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m²
€ 187,080
We would like to present you a 2-room apartment in the city center, near Motława. The apa…

Properties features in Ostrów Mazowiecka County, Poland

