Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Opalenica
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Opalenica, Poland

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Opalenica, Poland
Apartment
Opalenica, Poland
Area 232 m²
€293,931
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages: English, Русский, Polski, Українська
+48698188169 menshikova002@gmail.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir